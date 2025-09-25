Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) versus Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -9.28% -64.79% -4.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Westrock Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $850.73 million 0.55 -$80.30 million ($0.94) -5.27

Baristas Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Baristas Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

