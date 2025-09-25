Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.60. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 112,741 shares.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 377.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

