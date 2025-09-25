First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.30. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 26,427 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Northwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.