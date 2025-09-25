Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

