Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

