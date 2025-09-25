Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $259,000 Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

ON Profile



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

