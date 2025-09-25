Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Teleflex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,605. The trade was a 67.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TFX stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

