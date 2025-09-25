Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.