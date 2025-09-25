Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $464,000 Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

General Motors Stock Up 2.2%

General Motors stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.