Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $854,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

