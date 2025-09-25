BCS Wealth Management Buys 2,412 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

