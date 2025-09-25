Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $309,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE MHO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.