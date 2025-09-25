Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

