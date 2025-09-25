BCS Wealth Management Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $166,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.14 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

