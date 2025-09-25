Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Jay Termuende bought 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$85,050.00. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

