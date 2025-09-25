Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.72 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.60). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.52), with a volume of 350,011 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Impax Asset Management Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.

The stock has a market capitalization of £236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 778.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.05.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

