Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 20,075 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 47.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.68.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

