Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,025,000 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

