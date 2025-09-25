On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Down 20.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.76). Approximately 60,220,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,522% from the average daily volume of 1,071,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.46).

On the Beach Group Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £333.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.44.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

