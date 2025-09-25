On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Down 20.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.76). Approximately 60,220,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,522% from the average daily volume of 1,071,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.46).
On the Beach Group Stock Up 4.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £333.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.44.
About On the Beach Group
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
