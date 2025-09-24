The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:TBFC)

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.48.
Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Company Profile
