The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:TBFC)

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (TBFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a conservative portfolio.

