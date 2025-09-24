Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HAFC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.88 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,376,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after buying an additional 193,610 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

