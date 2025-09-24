AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

