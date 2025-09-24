Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henry Boot had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 217.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.11. The stock has a market cap of £290.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,279.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 195 and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Boot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

