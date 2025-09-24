Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMDD stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.30% of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

