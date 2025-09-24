EWG Elevate Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

