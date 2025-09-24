RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $34.93.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.