Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFST opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 95.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 129,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

