Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of METU stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
