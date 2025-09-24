Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of METU stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

