RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

