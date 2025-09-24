31,530 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

