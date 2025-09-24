EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

