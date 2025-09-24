Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 30th

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKD opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

