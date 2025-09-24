iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of GARP stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $648.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

