Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $422.27.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $496.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $506.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 221.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $66,597,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $40,569,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 319.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.