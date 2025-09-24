Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 107.60%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGCG stock opened at GBX 310.20 on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.53 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.61.

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

