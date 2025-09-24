EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 7,221 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

