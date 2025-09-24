EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

FSIG stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

