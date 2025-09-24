EWG Elevate Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,877,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,558,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 274,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 266,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.