RVW Wealth LLC Invests $97,000 in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter worth about $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lionsgate Studios

In other Lionsgate Studios news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 37,476,036 shares in the company, valued at $210,990,082.68. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 651,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,834 over the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LION opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.22.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LION. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

