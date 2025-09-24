TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,875,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

