Mather Group LLC. Buys 394 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

GE opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $305.78. The company has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

