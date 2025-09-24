Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF $SPEU

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946,512 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 207.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

