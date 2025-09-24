SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.70.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,546,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 188.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 425,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after acquiring an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,311,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

