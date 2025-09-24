TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.