Sara Bay Financial Acquires Shares of 720 Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $278.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.30 and a 12-month high of $296.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day moving average of $259.78.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

