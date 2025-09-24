Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $423.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $432.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $662,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,858. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

