First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

