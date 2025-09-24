Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 80 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 5,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.62. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

