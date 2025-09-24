Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

