Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Releases Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a net margin of 167.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of PINE opened at GBX 472.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £540.91 million, a PE ratio of 757.21 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 284.50 and a one year high of GBX 575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.84.

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 512 per share, for a total transaction of £5,376. Also, insider Oliver Mann bought 10,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 per share, for a total transaction of £46,105.80. Insiders purchased a total of 18,612 shares of company stock worth $8,653,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 590 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 700.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.